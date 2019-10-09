A Hiawatha man was injured Tuesday when the cement truck he was driving overturned in an accident in Doniphan County.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, Kevin S. Waggoner, 53, of Hiawatha sustained "suspected serious injury" in the accident, which occurred at 7:26 a.m. near K120 and 180th Road in Doniphan County. According to the crash report, Waggoner was driving a 2002 International cement truck southbound on K120 when at mile marker 2.6 - or near the junction of 180th - the vehicle over negotiated a curve to the east and then overturned.
Waggoner was transported by Lifeflight to Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, Mo. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
