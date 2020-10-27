A Hiawatha man sustained injury in a two-vehicle wreck near Raccoon and U.S. 73 on late Friday morning.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 11:15 a.m. The report stated that Jim Spicer, 41, was driving a GMC truck northbound on Raccoon Road when he failed to yield to a semi on U.S. 73 and entered the intersection. His truck was struck by the International semi, driven by Benjamin Rettele, 40, of Fairview.
Spicer was transported by the Hiawatha Community Hospital for the treatment of suspected minor injuries. Rettele was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
