A 51-year-old Hiawatha man was killed near the Nebraska-Kansas state line on June 16.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Luke Scheidt was driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on U.S. 73 Highway, about 1 mile south of the state line when the accident occurred somewhere prior to 5 p.m. — which is when it was reported. The motorcycle left the roadway, crossed a driveway and overturned.
Scheidt, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
