A 29-year-old Hiawatha man was sentenced to 34 months in prison on charges of internet trading in child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child in Brown County District Court on Tuesday.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said the defendant Richard Hargett was sentenced Monday afternoon in Brown County District Court. District Judge James Patton sentence him to 34 months on each count: 1-Internet trading in child pornography and 2-Sexual exploitation of a child - with the sentences to run concurrently (at the same time) for a total of 34 months in prison.
Hill said the defense had asked for probation, but he asked for a prison sentence. Monday's hearing included testimony from a psychologist testifying on the defense's behalf, that Hill said included a review of the digital evidence obtained against Hargett and the graphic child pornography he uploaded to the internet.
"The expert acknowledged he had not reviewed or even seen (the evidence) in making his evaluation," Hill said.
Hargett entered guilty pleas to the charges in early May after previously entered not guilty pleas to the Level 5 person felonies and being set for jury trial.
Hargett was arrested Oct. 14, following an extensive investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department after a case referral by the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force — which Hill and the HPD are members of.
Hill said as part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant on a residence occupied by Hargett and seized electronics, hard drives, computers, and other data storage devices, which were believed to have been used for the sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 14 years. Following an extensive digital forensic examination of the electronic media by the Hiawatha Police Department Digital Forensics Unit, Topeka Police Department, and the U.S. Secret Service Digital Forensics Unit, the charges were filed.
Hargett was remanded to the Brown County Jail following Monday's hearing to await a transfer to prison.
