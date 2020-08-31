A 32-year-old Hiawatha man was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison with no chance of parole for charges from Richardson County, Neb.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nebraska, Cody Rhyne was sentenced on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
In December of last year, Rhyne was apprehended by police following a high speech chase that began in the former Shopko parking lot in Falls City, where he sold an informant a half an ounce of methamphetamine. Officers followed Rhyne's vehicle and activated emergency lights and sirens but he did not stop and a pursuit ensued, during which Rhyne ran three stop signs, one traffic control device, and almost hit a semi. His vehicle ran out of gas south of Humboldt and Rhyne fled on foot and was shortly after apprehended by Richardson County deputies.
Among items seized inside the vehicle officers was a .9 mm handgun, a loaded handgun magazine containing hollow point rounds, digital scales and six plastic bags containing a total of 299.734 grams of lab-confirmed methamphetamine mixture. Rhyne admitted to selling 10 grams of meth and a .22 caliber rifle to the informant with the intent to sell more meth.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program.
