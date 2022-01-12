A 28-year-old Hiawatha man facing several child sex-related charges is set for jury trial starting May 10.
Richard Hargett entered a plea of not guilty on Monday in Brown County District Court to one count of Internet trading in child pornography and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 14.
Hargett was arrested in October following an extensive investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department. The case was initially referred to the HPD by the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Electronic devices including hard drives, computers and other items were seized in the investigation.
