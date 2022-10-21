I am a mother of three adult children, Sam, Ryan and Aly. I grew up in Topeka, attended college at Kansas State University where I also competed in cross country and track. I obtained my masters degree from Fort Hays State and am a life-long educator.
I was president of the USD 415 school board for two years and served for a total of 10 years. I have served on the Happy Days Preschool board, the Hiawatha Softball board, and was a founding member of the Hiawatha Hospital Foundation where I also served as president.
I am the Director of Special Education for Hiawatha and Horton school districts and also the head coach for cross country and assistant track coach for Hiawatha High School. The Red Hawk girls cross country team brought home a State championship trophy to Hiawatha for the first time since the 80s which most definitely has been a highlight.
Q-What are your accomplishments as a city commissioner and what are you most proud of during your tenure?
I have been on the commission for six years now. During this time I have become more familiar with city politics and how things work. There are so many things that must be considered when making decisions for the city and I understand that more now than when I began. But, what I am most proud of is that city employees as well as Hiawatha citizens who know of me, realize that I truly want what is best for Hiawatha. I consider this place my home and I want to see it continue to grow and improve. I am not afraid of making hard decisions as long as the result of those decisions is to see Hiawatha moving forward
Q-Demolition of properties within the city has become more prevalent in recent years. When considering properties for demolition, what factors will play into your decision-making process if you are elected? I am always going to advocate for the repair or removal of derelict properties within city limits. The city has torn down houses where rodents and other wildlife have taken up residence more than once. These derelict properties invite crime and decrease property values which then stresses our tax base.
Hiawatha needs to attract young families and businesses. This won’t happen when multiple properties are in significant disrepair.
The city has ordinances which the majority of people follow. As a commissioner, I have advocated that property owners be given enough time to make needed repairs. However, if no progress is made, hard decisions have to be made. The commission’s job is to uphold these ordinances for the benefit of all.
Q-What process changes would you like to see on large-scale projects, such as the City sales tax street project, to ensure the best possible outcome? Every large project the city has taken on, which could include the sewer upgrades, the walking trail, the water treatment plant, the downtown streetscape project, and the Fisher Center has had unforeseen challenges. I don’t know of any large-scale project that has ever been completed where bumps and issues haven’t occurred along the way. The streets project has been discussed at length. I would encourage everyone to look at old pictures of what our streets used to be and see how much improvement there has been made on 4th, 6th and 12th street in addition to the others. We are better than where we were. The commission as a whole is responsible for all of these projects. No single commissioner has the authority to unilaterally direct public works projects or the expenditure of tax dollars.
Q-What experience or advantages do you have that you feel make you the right person for this position? It takes time to know and understand what it takes to be part of city government. My 6 years as a commissioner as well as my work experiences and board experiences have taught me how important it is to listen to people.
Being a Director of Special Education who is in charge of approximately 100 employees has taught me that I need to be a support for all of them. I value each and every person who works for Special Education, just like I value the city employees who show up every day and keep our city running.
Q-In light of this past year’s found violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act by individual members of the Hiawatha City Commission, what are your feelings on transparency, following KOMA and communication with your fellow commission members? I want to make it clear that Commissioner Middendorf and myself were not guilty of the KOMA violation. It bothers me tremendously that us, along with the city attorney and city administrator, were blindsided by the action of Collins, Shefferd and Woehlecke.
Obviously the city commission has some work to do to regain the trust of the city and its employees. Every commissioner takes an oath to uphold the Kansas State constitution. As Mayor, I intend to continue to keep that oath and to work tirelessly towards backing up these words with actions.
Q-The Covid pandemic was something that none of us were prepared for. What do you see as remaining challenges from that pandemic and how would you cope with them if elected? During the pandemic, we learned that the city was able to be flexible and still provide the high level of services the residents have come to expect and deserve. Now, one of the biggest challenges I see is to repair the divide that was created during the pandemic. Masks vs anti-masks. Vaccination vs anti-vax. Pandemic vs man-made scare. It is time to focus on the positive things that are occurring in Hiawatha. We must move forward by trying to grow Hiawatha, bringing in businesses, creating opportunities for our young people, and remembering that we all want what is best for this city.
Q-What are other issues facing city governments today and share any ideas on addressing those issues. We need to work hard to recruit new businesses and jobs for Hiawatha. We want to continue to promote this City of Beautiful Maples and be fiscally responsible while doing so.
