Becky Shamburg

Becky Shamburg

I am a mother of three adult children, Sam, Ryan and Aly. I grew up in Topeka, attended college at Kansas State University where I also competed in cross country and track. I obtained my masters degree from Fort Hays State and am a life-long educator.

I was president of the USD 415 school board for two years and served for a total of 10 years. I have served on the Happy Days Preschool board, the Hiawatha Softball board, and was a founding member of the Hiawatha Hospital Foundation where I also served as president.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.