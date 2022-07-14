My name is Brian Shefferd (Republican) and I am the current Utilities Commissioner in Hiawatha. I have lived in Hiawatha nearly all my life. I graduated from Hiawatha High school in 1999, then went on to Kansas State Salina and graduated receiving my License as a certified Aircraft Mechanic. I currently am a Crew Chief on heavy lift helicopters battling forest fires for the USFS. I married my high school sweetheart Tami and we have 2 kids, Tucker (10) and Mackenzie (12).
2-Demolition of properties within the city has become more prevalent in recent years. When considering properties for demolition, what factors will play into your decision-making process if you are elected? The city has removed over 50 houses in the last 2 years. All of them removed this far, in my opinion, exceed the limit to be feasible to make livable houses again. We do have some rare occasions when people own the house outright and currently live in the house. I personally am not interested in making any family homeless. An organized group of residents are lending a hand up to these families by helping with repairs and cleaning up yards.
“You must remember that some things legally right are not morally right.”- Abraham Lincoln, American President.
3-What process changes would you like to see on large-scale projects, such as the City sales tax street project, to ensure the best possible outcome? The previous commission decided to not have a third party inspector on the streets project. A third party inspector would have made sure the project was being completed per the contract. Going forward, I would make sure that an oversight like this doesn’t get overlooked again.
4-What experience or advantages do you have that you feel make you the right person for this position? I have been on the Commission for over a year now and I am learning every day. I have owned several rental properties in town and have an extensive background in mechanics and construction. I will continue to be the conservative voice and common sense way of thinking to the commission as mayor if elected.
5-In light of this past year’s found violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act by individual members of the Hiawatha City Commission, what are your feelings on transparency, following KOMA and communication with your fellow commission members? I am by no means a career politician. I do know we will be talking about this until November. With this behind us, I do feel that moving forward all Commissions should have the KOMA training to make sure everyone has the proper training to understand KOMA. The fees have all been paid in full with no expense to the tax payers. I stand by all decisions made as I feel they all are for the best of Hiawatha. Hiring a new city administrator with the communication and leadership to run the city will be top priority.
6-The Covid pandemic was something that none of us were prepared for. What do you see as remaining challenges from that pandemic and how would you cope with them if elected? I don’t feel we have any remaining challenges and am just glad that the pandemic is behind us.
7-What are other issues facing city governments today and tell share any ideas on addressing those issues. One of the biggest issues our town has right now is a lack of housing. We don’t have houses for people moving to town. I would like to look into a possible housing development to have a place to build new houses in Hiawatha. I would also like to see about having train quiet zones in Hiawatha like our surrounding towns. And last but not least, allowing everyone’s voice to be heard equally is something I think we as city and community can improve on.
“To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.”- Winston Churchill
