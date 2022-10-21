My name is Brian Shefferd (Republican) and I am running for Mayor of Hiawatha against Becky Shamburg (Democrat). I have lived in Hiawatha nearly all my life. I graduated from Hiawatha High school in 1999, then went on to Kansas State Salina and graduated receiving my License as a certified Aircraft Mechanic. I currently am a Crew Chief on heavy lift helicopters battling forest fires for the USFS. I married my high school sweetheart Tami and we have 2 kids, Tucker (10) and Mackenzie (12).
Q-What are your accomplishments as a city commissioner and what are you most proud of during your tenure? I am very happy to see our Fire Department running smoother than ever with leadership chosen by the Volunteers themselves. Pushing to remove the mask mandate a couple days early so our high school kids could go to prom and have one normal dance for the year was extremely special for me. Also, helping community members one on one to keep their houses from being demolished and bringing community volunteers together to help give residents a hand up is another thing I am proud of accomplishing during my first term as a commissioner.
Q-Demolition of properties within the city has become more prevalent in recent years. When considering properties for demolition, what factors will play into your decision-making process if you are elected? The city has removed over 50 houses in the last 2 years. All of them removed this far, in my opinion, exceed the limit to be feasible to make livable houses again. We do have some rare occasions when people own the house outright and currently live in the house. I personally am not interested in making any family homeless. An organized group of residents are lending a hand up to these families by helping with repairs and cleaning up yards.
“You must remember that some things legally right are not morally right.”- Abraham Lincoln, American President.
Q-What process changes would you like to see on large-scale projects, such as the City sales tax street project, to ensure the best possible outcome? The commission before I was elected approved to not have a third party inspector on the streets project. A third party inspector would have made sure the project was being completed per the contract. Going forward, I would make sure that an oversight like this doesn’t get overlooked again.
Q-What experience or advantages do you have that you feel make you the right person for this position? I have owned and rebuilt over 10 structures in Hiawatha with my own two hands. My job also allows me to basically be retired for 6 months of the year, thus allowing me to be more engaged and devote more time to this role than most. I have only missed one meeting due to a family friend emergency since being on the commission. Vote for change! That was the quote I used when I ran first ran for a commissioner’s seat. Change is never easy, but it is a necessity. I believe I have displayed the honesty and Integrity by driving forward in changing Hiawatha as I promised! I will continue to be the conservative voice and common-sense way of thinking to the commission as Mayor if elected.
Q-In light of this past year’s found violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act by individual members of the Hiawatha City Commission, what are your feelings on transparency, following KOMA and communication with your fellow commission members? I encourage everyone to read the transcripts from this violation to the city. They are all released to the public and I have nothing to hide. I would even provide the transcripts myself to anyone. As for transparency and communication, Larry Paine our interim City Administrator does a wonderful job of delivering information to our commissioners and residents. This was an attribute that our previous city administrator lacked and I believe this was a major contributing factor to the city’s violation.
Q-The Covid pandemic was something that none of us were prepared for. What do you see as remaining challenges from that pandemic and how would you cope with them if elected? I don’t feel we have any remaining challenges and I thank God that the pandemic is behind us.
Q-What are other issues facing city governments today and tell share any ideas on addressing those issues? One of the biggest issues our town has right now is a lack of housing. We don’t have houses for people moving to town. I would like to look into a possible housing development to have a place to build new houses in Hiawatha. I would also like to see about having train quiet zones in Hiawatha like our surrounding towns. And finally, allowing everyone’s voice to be heard equally is something I think we as city and community can improve on.
“To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.”- Winston Churchill
