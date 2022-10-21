Shefferd

Brian Shefferd

My name is Brian Shefferd (Republican) and I am running for Mayor of Hiawatha against Becky Shamburg (Democrat). I have lived in Hiawatha nearly all my life. I graduated from Hiawatha High school in 1999, then went on to Kansas State Salina and graduated receiving my License as a certified Aircraft Mechanic. I currently am a Crew Chief on heavy lift helicopters battling forest fires for the USFS. I married my high school sweetheart Tami and we have 2 kids, Tucker (10) and Mackenzie (12).

Q-What are your accomplishments as a city commissioner and what are you most proud of during your tenure? I am very happy to see our Fire Department running smoother than ever with leadership chosen by the Volunteers themselves. Pushing to remove the mask mandate a couple days early so our high school kids could go to prom and have one normal dance for the year was extremely special for me. Also, helping community members one on one to keep their houses from being demolished and bringing community volunteers together to help give residents a hand up is another thing I am proud of accomplishing during my first term as a commissioner.

