My name is Ronnie Calhoon. I have been in/around Hiawatha since I was a teenager. I raised my kids here and my grandkids currently attend school here. I do not have any experience working with the city or county, but I am motivated to make positive changes.
2-Demolition of properties within the city has become more prevalent in recent years. When considering properties for demolition, what factors will play into your decision-making process if you are elected? If owners are working on their properties, I think a fair solution is having agreements on timeframe. A lot of citizens are struggling to get by and we need to be understanding to that while also enforcing the laws.
3-What process changes would you like to see on large-scale projects, such as the City sales tax street project, to ensure the best possible outcome? I think the city sales tax street project was a much needed project. I would like to see more work done on residential alleyways, however I think it was a great addition to the ballot. Hiawatha citizens have reasonable expectations when it comes to what they want for our town. I think once everyone agrees on a goal we need to strive to make it happen.
4-What experience or advantages do you have that you feel make you the right person for this position? I have been a citizen of Hiawatha since my teens. I see the positive changes that would improve our home. I do not have experience working with the city but as a citizen I can make those changes if given the opportunity.
5-In light of this past year’s found violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act by individual members of the Hiawatha City Commission, what are your feelings on transparency, following KOMA and communication with your fellow commission members? I believe in teamwork. I think everyone should have the end goal of improving Hiawatha and I do not think private conversations are appropriate for major issues like our commissioners have displayed.
6-The Covid pandemic was something that none of us were prepared for. What do you see as remaining challenges from that pandemic and how would you cope with them if elected? I see a lot of local small businesses still struggling. I encourage our citizens to shop local and help those businesses stay afloat and thrive.
7-What are other issues facing city governments today and tell share any ideas on addressing those issues. The main issue I see happening is employment being impacted because housing is being impacted. With the rising costs of fuel, food and other necessities, employment is valuable, but a lot of people are losing, or at risk of losing their homes. I think moving forward we need to not kick people out of their homes, we need to do anything we can to support the backbone of Hiawatha – its citizens.
