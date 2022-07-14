Born in Long Beach, Calif., then moved to Kansas City. Enlisted with the Marines and was stationed at Hawaii 3 years. Father of two: Michael and Susan, of KCKS. Moved to Hiawatha early 2000’s. Opened up a bait shop, currently my wife owns and operates it. Later got a divorce in 2014. Married Staci Entrikin in 2021. Now have 3 step kids; Samantha, Drew and Parker also have 4 grandkids; Natalie, Anakin, Lucas and Michael.
2-Demolition of properties within the city has become more prevalent in recent years. When considering properties for demolition, what factors will play into your decision-making process if you are elected? Deciding whether or not it’s able to be lived in.
3-What process changes would you like to see on large-scale projects, such as the City sales tax street project, to ensure the best possible outcome? Tax street projects. Get all the alleys repaired and all the side streets.
4-What experience or advantages do you have that you feel make you the right person for this position? No experiences. Just want to see things actually get done in the great town of Hiawatha.
5-In light of this past year’s found violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act by individual members of the Hiawatha City Commission, what are your feelings on transparency, following KOMA and communication with your fellow commission members. Extreme importance, so miscommunications won’t occur.
6-The Covid pandemic was something that none of us were prepared for. What do you see as remaining challenges from that pandemic and how would you cope with them if elected? If you are feeling sick please stay home. Don’t think it will ever go away. Keep the 6 ft distance, cover your coughs and please wash your hands.
7-What are other issues facing city governments today and tell share any ideas on addressing those issues? Need to take better care of our veterans and our elderly people. We need to get more businesses in town, support all the businesses, make Hiawatha better again.
