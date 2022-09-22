Hiawatha Municipal Court Joey May Joey May Author email Sep 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Court graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of September 2022, Ted Collins, Judge.Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.Roxanne Frederick, Hiawatha----Speeding 47/30 $96.00Lisa Olson, Hiawatha----DUI $750.00, Diversion Fee $250.00Gregory Phillips, Hiawatha----Driving While Suspended $250.00Kaden Renfrow, Hiawatha----MIP Tobacco $25.00 Top Videos Kylee Winters, Falls City---Speeding 57/45 $81.00Sterling Wist, Sabetha---Disorderly Conduct $100.00Kristin Cole, Sabetha---Speeding 45/30 $90.00William Windler, Falls City---Expired Registration, Court Cost Only More from this section Sharon Osbourne refuses to discuss three topics anymore after getting 'cancelled' Several Factors Significantly Tied to Atopic Dermatitis Disease Burden Ashley Greene gives birth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Sheriff advises on Amazon scam twist Historical Society planning Heritage Days Saturday Brown County Interlocal 615 Special Education report HHS students take part in Community Service Day Hiawatha Municipal Court Community Happenings Mustang volleyball and cross country off to strong start Brown County Commission Minutes Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesContinuance granted in vehicular homicide caseSt. Joseph man sustains possible injuries in Brown County accidentJr.'s Place celebrates ribbon cutting under new ownershipBrown County murder case moved to federal courtLady Hawks sweep HIT in dominant fashion for fourth straight tourney titleInjuries mount as Hawks fall to CatsSen. Moran stops by to congratulate PD on technology grantCounty announces three new hiresHiawatha CC runners have good showing at home meetDowntown square comes to life with annual Maple Leaf Festival Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedEssay contests provide challenge for students (2) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.