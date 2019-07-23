Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of July 2019, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Tiara Bolen, Hiawatha – Drive w/o license $75.00
Craig Dankenbring, Hiawatha – Expired Tags $75.00
Clinton Holthaus, Hiawatha – No Seat Belt $30.00
Courtney Joslin-Exon, Hiawatha – Public Nuisance Court Cost Only
Kailey Kramer, Robinson – Speeding 45/30 $90.00
Daniel Lock, Hiawatha – Exhibition of Speed $150.00
Anthony Moore, Hiawatha – No Seat Belt $30.00
Andrew Woods, Hiawatha – Fail to Obey RR signal $150.00
Leslie Brooks, Sabetha – No Seat Belt $30.00
Daniel Groth, Hiawatha – Speeding 50/40 $75.00
Amie Hart, Falls City NE – No Seat Belt $30.00
Jane Nioce, Hiawatha – No Seat Belt $30.00
