Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of Januray 2020, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
James Curry, Enid OK – Speeding 43/30 $84.00
Craig Dankenbring, Waverly MO – Speeding 40/30 $75.00
Jared Frederick, Falls City NE – No Seat Belt $30.00
Mark Gaskell, Horton – DUI $750.00, Entered Diversion – Fee: $250.00, KBI Lab Fee $400
Aaron Jenkins, Horton – Headlight out $45.00
Rachael Koehn, Hiawatha – Speeding 40/30 $75.00
Morgan Kuhlmeier, Topeka – Speeding 35.30 $75.00
Kaitlyn Martinez, Hiawatha – No Turn Signal $45.00
Nancy Day, Hiawatha – No Proof Insurance $300.00
