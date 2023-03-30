Hiawatha Municipal Court Joey May Joey May Author email Mar 30, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of March 2023, Ted Collins, Judge.Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.Robert Bowers, Hiawatha: No Vehicle Registration $30.00, No Proof Insurance; Diversion Fee $200.00Felita Bravebull, Oneida: Disorderly Conduct $100.00Michaela Denlinger, Hiawatha: No Driver’s License: $75.00Naomi Drury, Hiawatha: Speeding 40/30 $75.00Janice Elliot, Hiawatha: Speeding 40/30 $75.00Laura Fuhrman-Cautou, St. Joseph: Speeding 40/30 $75.00Grant Gardner, Kansas City MO: Speeding 30/20 $75.00Karson Henry, Hiawatha: Failure to Yield, Driving Beyond License Restrictions; Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $100.00Donald Lee, Hiawatha: Domestic Battery; Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $250.00Jeffra Lee, Hiawatha: Domestic Battery; Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $250.00Eric Luckey, Hiawatha: Stop Sign Violation $65.00, No Proof Insurance, Diversion Fee $200.00Natasha Mills, Hiawatha: Dog At Large $25.00Jordan Moser, Hiawatha: Speeding in School Zone 30/20 $150.00Sarra Murphy, Robinson: Speeding 30/20 $75.00Cody Nevels, Hiawatha: Criminal Damage to Property, Restitution $200.00Jeffery Paskievitch, Hiawatha: Criminal Tresspass, Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $100.00Katie Pennington, Hiawatha: Speeding 40/30 $30.00, Diversion Fee $100.00Benjamin Preston, Horton: Speeding 40/30 $75.00Kayleb Shaw, Hiawatha: Speeding 40/30 $75.00Jaclyn Stenzel, Hiawatha: Speeding 44/30 $87.00Jose Valencia, Hiawatha: Basic Speed Rule, No Driver’s License: Court Cost OnlyKevin Vertin, Wathena: Speeding 30/20 $75.00Timothy Wilson, Horton: Possession Marijuana $100.00Kameron Winder, Robinson: Speeding 40/30 $75.00Colin Wisdom, Robinson: Speeding 41/30 $78.00, No Proof Insurance, Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $200.00Terrance Wisdom, Hiawatha: Domestic Battery, Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $250.00Elijah Wooddell, Hiawatha: Speeding 40/30 $75.00Diamond Worten, Hiawatha: Domestic Battery, Court Costly Only, Diversion Fee $250.00Nelson King, Hiawatha: Speeding 55/35 $105.00Betsy Sweet, Hiawatha: Theft x 2 $200.00, Restitution $551.74, Domestic Battery, Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $250.0 More from this section Not Enough Antibiotics in Drug Development Pipeline, WHO Says Brad Pitt sells Hollywood home for $39 million Elijah Wood becomes a dad for the second time Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 