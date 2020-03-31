Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of March 2020, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Kenneth Blide, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $100.00
Zachariah Brown, Hiawatha – Interference/LEO $250.00
Nick Chilson, Hiawatha – Speeding 55/30 $125.00
Lucinda Keebler Dreher, Hiawatha – No Proof Insurance – Court Cost Only
Billy Hatfield, Sabetha – Expired Registration $75.00
Natasha Herrera, Hiawatha – Possession of Marijuana $250.00
Alyssa Moeller, Hiawatha – Endangering Child Court Attorney fee and Court Cost Only
Benjamin Preston, Horton – Speeding 33/20 Court Cost Only
Brianna Shelly, Hiawatha – Speeding 35/30 $75.00
Nathan Simpson, Hiawatha – Parking Disabled Vehicle Court Cost Only
Levi Duncan, Kansas City MO – Possession Marijuana $750.00; Possession Paraphernalia $250.00, KBI Lab Fee $400.00
Tina Keyes, Ulysses – Junked Motor Vehicle Court Cost Only
Christian Lehl, Hiawatha – Speeding 41/20 $78.00, No Drivers License (ID Only) $75.00
David Shannon, Hiawatha – Minor In Consumption – Entered Diversion Cost of $425.00
