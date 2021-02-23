Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of February 2021, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
James Brassfield, Hiawatha – Battery Court Cost Only
Rebecca Fouraker, White Cloud – Theft, $100.00 Restitution $150.00
Samuel Garza, Hiawatha – Careless Driving $100.00
Jessica Masqua, Horton -Theft $100.00
Eric Statler, Fairview – Harass By Telecom Device $100.00
Edward Tawzer, Hiawatha – Battery $100.00
Ramirez, Jacinto, Hiawatha – Expired Drivers License $75.00
Spicer, James L, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $65.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.