Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of September 2021, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Sadie Chapin, Horton – Stalking $250.00, Restitution $55.90
Sadie Chapin, Horton – Criminal Damage, Restitution Only $500.00
Naomi Drury, Hiawatha – Cruelty to Animals $100.00
Paul Leyba, Hiawatha – Discharge Fireworks, Restitution Only $140.00
Max Nevels, Hiawatha, Hiawatha Speeding 39/30 $75.00
Brent Rezabek Jr, Hiawatha, Drive Beyond Restrictions $75.00
Elian Castillo Sanchez, Topeka, Fail to Notify $100.00, No Drivers License $75.00
Christine Unruh, Hiawatha, Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Kameron Winder, Robinson, Discharge Fireworks, Restitution only $140.00
Justin Coelho, Hiawatha, Accumulation, $75.00
Roger Duckett, Leona, Amended charge of No DL, $65.00
Sara O’Brien, Hiawatha, Speeding 46/30, Entered Diversion Agreement, $262.00
Heather Thompson, Hiawatha, Theft $100, Restitution $51.00
