Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of March 2021, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Michael Fetty, Hiawatha – Leave Scene of Vehicle Accident $100.00
Rhett Galliano, Hiawatha – DUI Entered Diversion: $750.00, Diversion Fee $250.00, KBI Lab Fee $400.00
Rhett Galliano, Hiawatha – Domestic Battery – Entered Diversion: Diversion Fee $250 Plus Court Cost
Oscar Malm, Valley Falls – Fail to Yield: Entered Diversion: $65.00 Diversion Dee $100.00
Therman Turner Jr, Hiawatha – Driving While Suspended $100.00, Court Cost $75.00
Trinity Talley, Hiawatha – No Proof Insurance and Expired Registration: Entered Diversion – Diversion Fee $200.00
Melissa Wist, Hiawatha – Fail To Notify, Entered Diversion $65.00, Diversion Fee $100.00
