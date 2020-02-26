Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of February 2020, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Crystal Barbary, Hiawatha – Speeding 52/30 $113.00
Jasmine Defore, Hiawatha – Speeding 46/30 $93.00
Melody Fields, Highland – Speeding 48.30 $99.00
Shane Fink, Hiawatha – Domestic Battery $200.00, Diversion $100.00
Miranda Gray, Hiawatha – Battery $100.00
Jane Nioce, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $100.00
Britney Thomas, Hiawatha – Dog at Large $25.00
Celeste Votruba, Hiawatha – Speeding 35/30 $75.00
Prince Shaw, Hiawatha – DUI $750.00
Rhiannon Hill – Sabetha – Speeding 55/45 $75.00
Daniel Wollengerg, Alma – Speeding 48/30 $99.00
