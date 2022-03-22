Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of March 2022, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Ellen Beaman, Highland – Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Chelsea Berry, Falls City NE – Speeding 40/35 $75.00
Charles Christlieb, Highland – Expired Registration – Court Cost Only
Ruth Colby, Horton – Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Brennan Davis, Denton – Disobey Traffic Signal $75.00
Roger Duckett, Highland – Driving While Revoked (2nd) $500.00
Sharon Hawks, St Joseph Mo – Speeding 45/35 $75.00
John Hobbs, Hiawatha – Speeding 39/30 $75.00 Dylan Johansen, Hiawatha – Speeding 40/35 $75.00
Donald Manis Jr, Hiawatha – DUI: $750.00 Diversion Fee $250.00, KBI Lab Fee $400.00
Craig Miller, Hiawatha - Expired Registration $75.00
Cody Smith, Mayetta – Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Raven Zimmers, Hiawatha – Nuisance Animal Court Cost Only, Restitution $1,332.27
Maurice Rash, Hiawatha – Speeding 40/30 $75.00
Gary Bishop-Sabetha-Diversion, Driving While Revoked $300
Ozzy Herman-Horton-Driving While Revoked $250.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.