Hiawatha Municipal Court Joey May Joey May Author email Nov 1, 2022 3 hrs ago

Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of October 2022, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.

Landen Bearce, Hiawatha----Driving While Suspended; Court Cost Only
Skyler Brook, Soldier-----Speeding 50/40 $75.00, No Driver's License $75.00
Travis Davis, Hiawatha---Noisy Animal x2 $50.00
Janessa Edwards, Hiawatha---Speeding 39/30 $75.00
Leroy Hanesworth, Hiawatha----Theft; Court Cost Only
Sarah Johansen, Hiawatha----Stop Sign Violation $75.00
Donald Lee, Hiawatha---Criminal Damage; Court Cost Only
Julianne Meier, Hiawatha---Possession Marijuana $250.00, Interference with LEO $100.00
Matthew Monahan, Hiawatha---Stop Sign Violation $75.00
Sherri Nelson, Hiawatha---Dog at Large $25.00
James Russell, Hiawatha---Speeding 48/35 $84.00
Tyler Swim, Hiawatha---Speeding 79/40 $175.00, Careless Driving $65.00
Michola Sullivan, Horton---Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Anthony Tanking, Hiawatha---Speeding 40/30 $75.00
Kylee Winters, Falls City---Speeding 57/45 $81.00
Nyeh Dismang, Hiawatha---No Drivers License, Speeding 40/30 $36.00, Diversion Fee $150.00
