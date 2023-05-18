Hiawatha Municipal Court Joey May Joey May Author email May 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Court graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of May 2023, Ted Collins, Judge.Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.Edgar Cardenas, Shawnee; Speeding 56/35 $109.00, No Driver’s License $75.00Shane Fink, Hiawatha; Criminal Damage to Property $100.00Christopher Hunter, Horton; Criminal Damage to Property $100.00Dillon Koenig, Hiawatha; Speeding 45/30 $90.00Martha Leonhardt, Horton; Disorderly Conduct $100.00, Public Intoxication $100.00Dylan Rutland, Hiawatha; Speeding 45/30Elijah Wooddell, Hiawatha; Careless Driving $100.00Caley Koehn, Hiawatha; Speeding 40/30 $75.00Jaclyn Stenzel, Hiawatha; No Driver’s License $75.00 More from this section Suicidal Thoughts And Behaviors Peak In Spring And Early Summer Americans' Anxiety Levels Still High: Poll COVID Pandemic May Have Heightened Women's Fears Around Pregnancy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Hiawatha Police Hiawatha Municipal Court Brown County Sheriff Dr. Schwalm passes away Hiawatha Community Foundation Highlights 'All Together Now' at Morrill Public Library Abundant Living Former Highland school superintendent David Jan Collins dies Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStorms pop up in NE Kansas - several tornado sightings‘Political punishment’: Kansas governor ditches last-minute funding for historic siteRed Hawks crown several League Champs at Big 7 meetKansas Action for Children sounds alarm on anti-vax, food security and child care billsHiawatha man arrested on several chargesSeveral school, city positions open in 2023 election‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’: How’s Benson & Stabler’s Reunion? Is Rollins Happy? (RECAP)Native Kathy Strunk honored by House of RepresentativesFBC welcomes pastor candidateChurch and state: Kansas Republicans justify private school handouts with fear of ‘woke ideology’ Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
