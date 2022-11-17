Hiawatha Municipal Court Joey May Joey May Author email Nov 17, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Court graphicCourt graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of November 2022, Ted Collins, Judge.Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.Taylor Hall, Hiawatha---Possession Marijuana $155.00, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Interference withLEO; Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $250.00Breana Ingram, Hiawatha---Domestic Battery, Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee; $250.00Andrew Lear, Hiawatha---Disorderly Conduct; $100.00Brandi Meisenheimer, Everest---Possession Drug Paraphernalia; $250.00Brandon Miller, Hiawatha---Domestic Battery; Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee; $250.00Kyle Miner, Hiawatha---Domestic Battery; Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee; $250.00 Top Videos Kaden Renfrow, Hiawatha---MIP Tobacco; $25.00Erin Russell, Hiawatha---Expired Drivers License; Court Cost OnlyJoshua Allen, Topeka---No Proof Insurance $300.00, Restitution $5,704.00Lisa Buchanan, Hiawatha---Theft $45.00 RestitutionTodd Cain, Hiawatha---Domestic Battery, Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $250.00Samantha Lossen, Hiawatha---Domestic Battery, Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $250.00Anthony Moore, Hiawatha---Domestic Battery, Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $250.00Tyler Nunez, Hiawatha---Smoking Prohibited $75.00Kylie Scates, Highland---Theft $100.00, Restitution $10.00 More from this section +101 Top 100 musical films of all time +11 Happy 29th birthday Pete Davidson! Congrats on your 'endowment' and new romance with Emily Ratajkowski... Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are considering adoption Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News The meaning of genealogies Red and Blue Scrimmage set for Nov. 29 Brown County native inducted into Farmbroadcaster's Hall of Fame Hiawatha Municipal Court Citizens Bank reports scam Hiawatha Police participating in Thanksgiving Safe Arrival enforcement School Board hears lease proposal for sports complex Brown County Sheriff Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDocs on the Trail - local couple hikes the Appalachian TrailRV destroyed in early morning fireFairbridge Inn Express celebrates opening with Chamber ribbon cuttingEconomic issues are voters’ top priority, polling findsLOOKING AHEAD: What's next in the local election process?'Check Please' set for HHS's fall playWhich party controls Congress? It could be days or weeks before we knowJingle Bell Ride rode againCourt of Appeals removes hurdle in lawsuit by Kansan wrongfully convicted of murderFalls City native initiated into Missouri Military Academy Corps of Cadets Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
