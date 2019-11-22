Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of November 2019, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Jacob Bichelmeyer, Hiawatha – Domestic Battery $100.00, Possession Marijuana $250.00
Sherry Bichelmeyer, Hiawatha – Theft $100.00, Restitution $92.57
Sadie Chapin, Horton – Speeding 48/30 $99.00
Vicki Garrison, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $100.00
Dawn Hasley, Falls City NE – Theft $100.00 Restitution $20.00
Jessica Holle, Hiawatha – Speeding 35/30 $75.00
Christian Lehl, Hiawatha – Battery $250.00
Sage Meyer, Hiawatha – Fail to Stop at Stop Sign $75.00
Natwarabhai Panchal, Hiawatha – DUI $750.00, Fail to Report Accident $75.00
Jan Rankin, Hiawatha – Speeding 35/30 $75.00
Adrian Ramirez, Fairview – Ignition Interlock Required $100.00 Diversion Fee $200.00
Therman Turner Jr, Hiawatha – Criminal Trespass $100.00
Kevin Kelly, Savannah Mo – DUI $750.00, Driving While Suspended $100.00, Improper Turn $30.00
Burton Studie, White Cloud, Too Fast for Conditions, Diversion: Fee $100.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.