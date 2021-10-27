Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of October 2021, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Ronald Baker, Papillion NE – Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Carey Key, Hiawatha – Unauthorized Driver, entered Diversion 100.00
Kyle Rash, Hiawatha – Fail Report Injury Accident; Leave Scene Injury Accident, entered Diversion
$280.00
Memphis Wahwahsuck, Hiawatha – Fail Dim Headlights, Drive Beyond Restrictions, entered Diversion
$100.00
William Collinge, Centralia – Speeding 25/20 $75.00
Glenn Klontz, Hiawatha – Fail to Stop at Traffic Signal $75.00
Donae Pierce, Horton – Speeding 25/20 $75.00
Toni Swanson, Lincoln NE – Speeding 45/35 $75.00
Charles Buckley, Hiawatha – Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Todd Cain, Hiawatha – Theft $100.00 Restitution $132.00
Rhett Galliano – Hiawatha Driving While Suspended $250.00
Roxann Grier, Hiawatha Speeding 25.20 $75.00
Zander Guilliams, Hiawatha Speeding 51/30 $109.00
Destinee Harkness, Hiawatha No Seat Belt $30.00
Jawkwon McQueen, Dawson NE, Amended to Careless Driving $65.00
Dwight Mullen, Reserve Speeding 40/30 $75.00
Sean Sample, Hiawatha Amended to Disorderly Conduct $100.00
Ronnie Sperline, Morrill Expired Registration $75.00
Kathy Uhl, Horton, Expired Registration $75.00
Matthew Wisdom, Hiawatha Speeding 30/20
Pamela Babcock, Robinson Speeding 46/45 475.00
Sean Davison, Hiawatha Amended to Battery $100.00
Sean Davison, Hiawatha Criminal Trespass $100.00 No Court Cost
Quinn Gamino, Horton Speeding 30/30 $75.00
Lynette Keo, Hiawatha Domestic Battery Entered Diversion $650.00
Jennifer Rhyne, Hiawatha No City Dog Tag $25.00
Luke Scheidt, Hiawatha Driving While Suspended Entered Diversion $
