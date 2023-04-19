Hiawatha Municipal Court Joey May Joey May Author email Apr 19, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Court graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of April 2023, Ted Collins, Judge.Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.Todd Cain, Hiawatha; Disorderly Conduct $100.00Travis Dreher, Hiawatha; Speeding in School Zone32/20 $162.00Zoe Fix, Lawrence; Stop Sign Violation $65.00, Expired Registration $30.00, No Proof Insurance, Diversion Fee $200.00Aaliyah Lasley, Kansas City; Speeding 33/20 $84.00, Disobey Traffic Signal $75.00Garrett Morgan, Horton; Speeding 49/30 $102.00Max Nevels, Hiawatha; Exhibition of Speed $150.00Erika Quintero, Sabetha; Speeding 40/30 $75.00Betsy Sweet, Hiawatha; Possession Drug Paraphernalia $100 More from this section +2 Keto diet could treat epilepsy: study Dame Angela Lansbury's former home sold +6 5 industries hiring tech talent in the wake of Big Tech layoffs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Nelson Scholarship applications available Hiawatha Municipal Court Lady Hawks split their week against Riverside and Holton Longtime member of city commission - Bill Collins - passes away Hiawatha vocal music students statebound HHS volleyball girls named to KVA All Academic Team Tornado season preparation HDEA sponsors scholarship to Kansas Future Teachers Academy Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPrince Harry ‘had heart-to-heart with King Charles’ before it was announced he’d come to coronationHorton Commission votes to close city airportHHS volleyball girls named to KVA All Academic TeamSheriff advises of new scamHiawatha vocal music students stateboundNew advances helping to manage diabetesDefeating Brock's Giant Color Run set for April 29Hawks push to winning record with wins over Royal ValleyHiawatha home sustains significant damage in Saturday afternoon blazeKansas lawmakers push back on AG attempts to influence legislation, go on ‘alien hunt’ Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
