The following are the Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of December 2020, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Elizabeth Fischer, Falls City NE – Red Light Violation $75.00
Jane Nioce, Hiawatha – Domestic Battery $250.00
Jane Nioce, Hiawatha – Battery on LEO $250.00
Jane Nioce, Hiawatha – Interference W/LEO $100.00
Jane Nioce, Hiawatha – Theft $100.00
Sean Davidson, Hiawatha – Theft Court Cost Only
Richard Croft, Norton KS – Theft $100.00, Restitution $141.96
Amy Harkness, Hiawatha – Theft Court Cost Only
