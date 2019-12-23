Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of December 2019, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Traci Carpenter, Falls City NE – Theft $100.00 Nathan Hunter, Hiawatha – No Driver’s License $75.00
Jeffrey Landon, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $100.00
Anthony Moore, Hiawatha – No Proof Insurance: Diversion Fee $200.00
Natalie Nioce, Hiawatha – Domestic Battery $100.00, Diversion Fee $100.00
Amy Provo, Hiawatha – Possession Stolen Property Court Cost Only
Brandon Sweet, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $100.00, Criminal Damage $100.00
Pamela Twombly, Highland – Speeding School Zone 34/20 $87.00
Samantha White, Hiawatha – Speeding 55/30 $125.00
Peter Carter, Sabetha – Expired Tags $75.00
Donald Manis JR – Hiawatha – Battery $100.00
