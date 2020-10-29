Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of October 2020, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Jeannie Knowles, St Joseph MO – No Seat Belt $30.00
Daniel Koch, Seneca – Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Christian Lehl – Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct Court Cost Only
Christian Lehl – Hiawatha – Theft $100.00, Restitution $44.00
Janeen McClaskey, Horton – Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Ashely Martinez, Sabetha – Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Annette Peters, Hiawatha – Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Karson Potts, Mayetta – Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Luke Scheidt, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $65.00
Burton Studie, White Cloud – Racing On Highway Court Cost Only
Roger McIntosh, Horton – Battery – Court Cost Only
Anthony Moore, Hiawatha – Battery – Court Cost Only
Timothy Wickettt – Hiawatha – Battery $250.00
Brian Zentner, Hiawatha – Battery $250.00
Brian Zentner, Hiawatha - Domestic Battery $250.00 (1)
Brian Zentner, Hiawatha – Domestic Battery $250.00 (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.