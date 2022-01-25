Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of January 2022, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Elisabeth Arnold, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $100.00
Kayla Beck, Horton – Expired Registration Court Cost Only
Angela Compton, Robinson – Speeding 34/20 $84.00
Arron Irwin, Hiawatha, Loud Music $30.00
Cody Nevels, Hiawatha – Speeding 35/30 $65.00
Levi Shchuster, Hiawatha – Speeding 4/30 $75.00
Abbygail Stewart, Hiawatha – Speeding 45/30 $90.00
Trevor Jimeson, Hiawatha--Driving While Suspended (3rd) $250
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.