Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of July 2020, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
David Allen, Hiawatha – Criminal Damage $100.00 Restitution: $50.00
Rhonda Armstrong, Hiawatha – Theft – Court Only, Restitution: $15.00
Nancy Day, Hiawatha – Unauthorized Driver $75.00
James Enke, Robinson – Speeding 35/30 $75.00
Kristopher Gonzales, Hiawatha – Speeding 53/30 $113.00
Joan Gonzalez, Highland – Furnish Alcohol to Minor $200.00
Garrett Meyers, Horton — Speeding 66/45 $109.00
Zachary Perry, Hiawatha – Racing on Highway $150.00
Jared Russell, Morrill – Theft $100.00 Restitution: $107.91
Savannah Saulenas, Hiawatha – No DL/ID Only $75.00
Adrienne Schulenberg, Lincoln NE – Theft $100.00 Restitution $4.00
Barbara Spangler, Hiawatha – Dog at Large $25.00
Loel Strahm, Hiawatha – DUI $1,250, KBI Lab Fee $400.00, Medical Clearance $354.00
Treston Brown, Lawrence – Transport Open Container $150.00
Kiatona Turner, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $100.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.