Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of May 2022, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Connor Barnes, Hiawatha----Defective Tail Lamp $45.00
Lisa Costa, Hiawatha---Barking Dog $25.00
Jacquelyn Kerl, Hiawatha----Speeding 66/35 $150.00
Kamren Landon, Hiawatha----Speeding 65/40 $125.00
Nicholas Milroy, Hiawatha----Drag Racing $150.00
Jane Nioce, Hiawatha----Criminal Trespass $100.00
Tavares Myart, Highland----Theft, Court Cost Only
Andrew Armstrong, Robinson----Theft $100.00, Restitution $199.00
Grady Bacon, Powhattan-----Diversion Fee $200.00, Speeding 56/35 $68.00
Nancy Bell, Horton----Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Christopher Hunter, Hiawatha----Stop Sign Violation $65.00, Diversion Fee $200.00
Jessica Masqua, Hiawatha---Disorderly Conduct x2 $100.00
Max Nevels, Hiawatha---Speeding 46/30 $93.00
Trayveyan Perry, Augusta, GA---Theft, Court Cost Only; Diversion Fee $200.00, Restitution $36.00
Kirby Walls, Hiawatha---Criminal Trespass $100.00
Matthew Wyatt, Hiawatha---Speeding 35/30 $75.00
