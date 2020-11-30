Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of November 2020, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Tonya Childress, Hiawatha – Dog at large $25.00
Justin Hodge, Hiawatha – Basic Speed Rule $75.00
Ralph Ingram, Hiawatha – Disobey Traffic Control Device $75.00
Mark Mackey, Walden NY – Theft/Mislaid Property Court Cost Only
James M Spicer, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $50.00
Andrew Armstrong, Robinson – Theft Restitution $55.00, Attorney Fees
Gabriel Saenz, Hiawatha – Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Justin Tunks, King City MO, Speeding 30/20 $75.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.