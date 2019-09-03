Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of August 2019, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.

Donna Cossentine – Hiawatha – Solid Waste Prohibited Court Cost Only

Anamaria Dominguez – Falls City NE – Speeding 35/30 $74.00

Thomas Lammer – Fairview – DUI $750

Catherine Meyer – Hiawatha – Speeding 30/20 $75

Nicholas Milroy – Hiawatha – Unlawful ATV Operation $75

Becky Rhyne – Hiawatha – Leave Scene of Accident $100

Shania Scates – Hiawatha – Speeding 40/30 $75

Cara Shelly, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $100

Jacquelin Stites, St Joseph MO Wireless Communication Device Court Cost Only

Nizhoni Woodie, Montrose CO – Speeding 42/20 $113

Thomas Doyle, Hiawatha – Maintain Public Nuisance $100

Geoffrey Moyer, Hiawatha – Diversion Speeding 50/40 $30 Diversion Fee $100

Shannon Parker, Hiawatha – Fail to Report Accident Court Cost Only

Dave Santana, Baytown TX, DUI Diversion $750 Diversion Fee $250

