Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of August 2019, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Donna Cossentine – Hiawatha – Solid Waste Prohibited Court Cost Only
Anamaria Dominguez – Falls City NE – Speeding 35/30 $74.00
Thomas Lammer – Fairview – DUI $750
Catherine Meyer – Hiawatha – Speeding 30/20 $75
Nicholas Milroy – Hiawatha – Unlawful ATV Operation $75
Becky Rhyne – Hiawatha – Leave Scene of Accident $100
Shania Scates – Hiawatha – Speeding 40/30 $75
Cara Shelly, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $100
Jacquelin Stites, St Joseph MO Wireless Communication Device Court Cost Only
Nizhoni Woodie, Montrose CO – Speeding 42/20 $113
Thomas Doyle, Hiawatha – Maintain Public Nuisance $100
Geoffrey Moyer, Hiawatha – Diversion Speeding 50/40 $30 Diversion Fee $100
Shannon Parker, Hiawatha – Fail to Report Accident Court Cost Only
Dave Santana, Baytown TX, DUI Diversion $750 Diversion Fee $250
