Hiawatha Municipal Court

Jan 23, 2023

Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of January 2023, Ted Collins, Judge.

Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.

Corey Foster, Hiawatha---Driving While Suspended; $250.00
Jane Nioce, Hiawatha---Disorderly Conduct; $100.00
Robert Olp, Hiawatha---Disorderly Conduct; $100.00
Michael Typer, Topeka---Speeding 25/20; $75.00
Chris Lehmkuhl, Hiawatha----DUI; $750.00, Failure to Use Turn Signal; $60.00, Diversion Fee $200.00
Jared Schulenberg, Claremore OK----Theft; Court Cost Only, Restitution $19.64, Diversion Fee $200.00
Michael Typer, Topeka----Speeding 25/20; $75.00
John Worthy, Leroy---Expired Registration, No Proof Insurance; Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $100.0
