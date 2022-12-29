Hiawatha Municipal Court Joey May Joey May Author email Dec 29, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of December 2022, Ted Collins, Judge.Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.Brandon Craine, Horton---Disorderly Conduct; Court Cost Only.Destinie Harkness, Hiawatha---Dog at Large; Court Cost Only.Kaitlyn Martinez, Hiawatha---Speeding 25/20; $75.00.Brianca McNett, Hiawatha---Theft, Criminal Damage to Property; Court Cost Only, Restitution $40.00.Chelsey Moore, Hiawatha---No Driver’s License $75.00.Richard Retherford Jr, Hiawatha---Domestic Battery $200.00, Disorderly Conduct $50.00.Laura Scoby, Hiawatha---Speeding 35/20 $90.00. Top Videos Brandon Sweet, Hiawatha---Expired Registration; Court Cost Only.Amber Zimmers, Hiawatha---Domestic Battery; $100.00.Axle Brandenburg, Indianapolis---Speeding 40/30; $75.00.Brianca McNett, Hiawatha---Theft, Criminal Damage to Property; Court Cost Only, Restitution $40.00.Katrina Nuzum, Hiawatha---Criminal Damage; Court Cost Only.Ross Thompson, Highland---Disorderly Conduct; Court Cost Only.Miarae Tipton, Hiawatha---Domestic Battery x2; Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $250.00 x2.Stephen Webb, Lilburn, GA---Possession Marijuana $155.00, Possession Drug Paraphernalia; Court Cost Only, Diversion Fee $250.00. More from this section Hugh Jackman says Wolverine and Deadpool 'hate each other' +24 23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023 Peritonitis Tied to Cardiovascular Mortality in Peritoneal Dialysis Population Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Community Happenings Library partners with Rainbow for new tech program Ballfield project gets NYE 90s Trivia fundraiser HCVB announces $500 Shop Local winner LIEAP to continue heating homes this winter 2022 is a wrap! Gov. Kelly bans TikTok on state-owned devices, using state network Hiawatha Municipal Court Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrown County SheriffAtchison woman killed in head-on collision involving Hiawatha manBridge near Fairview slated for state projectShop Local announces winnersCity Commission makes minor change in appointment plansHolton woman killed in weather related traffic accidentCounty declares emergency to expedite elevator repairsGartner, Ruby P. 1936-2022HCVB announces $500 Shop Local winnerMcFeeters, Michael L. 1950-2022 Images Videos CommentedThree Money-Saving Cell Phone Plans to Brighten Your Holidays (1)Health Highlights: Dec. 14, 2022 (1)Metallica issue warning to fans over fake crypto scams (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.