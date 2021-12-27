Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of December 2021, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
William Bennett, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $65.00
Keyante Kearse, Sabetha – Drive W/O Headlights Court Cost Only
Gladys Makesroomforthem, Hiawatha – Theft $101.93, Restitution $38.07
Tyler Nunez, Hiawatha – MIP/Tobacco-Vape $25.00
Rebecca Stanton, Hiawatha – No Proof Insurance $300.00
Rebecca Stanton, Hiawatha – No Proof Insurance $300.00, No Seat Belt $10.00
Latisha Campbell, Sabetha – Criminal Trespass $100.00
Latisha Campbell, Sabetha – Possession Marijuana $250.00
John Meyer, Beatrice NE – No Drivers License $75.00
Ashley Sowders, Hiawatha – Entered Diversion: Possession of Marijuana Diversion Fee $250.00, $155.00
Colby Sowders, Hiawatha – Entered Diversion: Possession of Marijuana Diversion Fee $250.00, $155.00
Jaclyn Stenzel, Hiawatha - Speeding 35/30 $75.00
Marjorie Wren, Horton – Texting While Driving $75.00, Reinstate License $122.00
