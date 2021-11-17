Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of November 2021, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Renee Bostic, Hiawatha – Theft x 4, Criminal Use Financial Card x 4, Court Cost Only
Alexander Pelletier, Falls City NE – Speeding 57/30 $133.00
Michael Sohn, Horton – Theft $100.00
Jonathan Hunt, Hiawatha – Theft $100.00
Matthew Mock, Hiawatha – Violation of Protection Order Court Cost Only
Jeremy Stover, Hiawatha – Speeding 35/30 $75.00
