Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of August 2021, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
David Brooks, Whiting – No Drivers License on Person $75.00
Blake Coyle, Hiawatha – Illegal tag $75.00
Anthony Moore, Hiawatha – No Seat Belt $30.00
Carolyn Nachtigal – Hiawatha – Speeding 42/30 $81.00, Expired Registration $75.00
Natwarbhai Panchal, Hiawatha – Speeding 31/20 $78.00
Amy Provo, Hiawatha – Dog at Large $75.00
Jaclyn Stenzel – Hiawatha – Fail to Yield $75.00
Stephanie Hartley – Hiawatha – No Drivers License, No Proof Insurance: Diversion Fee $200.00
Jeffery Hoppe, Falls City NE – DUI $750.00, Left of Center, Diversion Fee $250.00, KBI Lab Fee $400.00, Blood Draw $33.0
