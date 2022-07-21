Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of July2022, Ted Collins, Judge.Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Cheyenne Day, Kansas City---No Drivers License $60.00, Disorderly Conduct$100.00, Theft $100, Restitution $62.00
Brenna Letsinger, Hiawatha---Speeding 35/20, $60.00, Diversion Fee $150.00
Richard McFeeters, Hiawatha----No Drivers License $75.00
Nicholas Miller, Hiawatha----No Drivers License, Court Cost Only
Jesper Winsea, Reserve---Interference w/ Leo, $100.00
James Johansen, Hiawatha---Speeding 46/30 $42.00
