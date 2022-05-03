Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of April 2022, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
William Bearce, Hiawatha—Speeding 33/20 School Zone $168.00
Elizabeth Bruning—Robinson—Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Steven Cadue, Horton—Battery x 2 $200.00
Destinee Harkness, Hiawatha—Dog at Large $25.00
Jessica Juhl, Wathena—Speeding 30/20 $75.00
Colleen Koehn, Hiawatha—Speeding 42-30 $81.00
Shania Scates, Hiawatha—Dog at Large $25.00
Kevin Smith, Hiawatha—Theft $100.00
Terri Stevens, Hiawatha—Speeding 51/40 $78.00
Jennifer Young, Falls City—Diversion Fee $200.00
Brandon McQueen, Hiawatha—No Proof Insurance, Court Cost Only
Michael Portrey, Hiawatha—Theft, Court Cost Only
Jesse Rosenberger, Falls City—Diversion, No Proof Insurance $200.00 Diversion Fee
Christopher Speckhals, Hiawatha—Disorderly Conduct $100.00, Interference with Leo $250.00
Michael Vogel, Hiawatha—DUI $750.00
Tiffany Boaldin, White Cloud—No Proof Insurance, Court Cost Only
Robert Olp, Hiawatha----No Drivers License, No proof Insurance $200.00 Diversion Fee
