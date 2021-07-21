Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of July 2021, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Louis Aberle, Sabetha – Speeding 38/20 $99.00
Clifford Baker, Hiawatha – No Seat Belt $30.00
Wanda Barrett, Topeka – Improper Turn $75.00
Janice Benson, Hiawatha – Speeding 40/30 $75.00
Christy Clark, Wetmore – No Seat Belt $30.00
Travis Davis, Hiawatha -Criminal Damage $50.00
Christine Doty, Hiawatha – Speeding 39/30 $75.00
Michael Gaskell, Horton – Speeding 30.20 $75.00
Judy Johnson, Hiawatha – No Seat Belt $30.00
Chad Martin, Englewood CO – Speeding 40/30 $75.00
Christian Nieves, Hiawatha – Speeding 25/20 $75.00
Donald Peuker, Leona – No Seat Belt $30.00
Adam Ramsey, Horton – Disorderly Conduct $100.00
Steven Schler, Hiawatha – Theft Court Cost Only
Kevin/Bobbi Waggoner – Hiawatha – Derelict Vehicle Court Cost Only
Clarissa Wagner, Hiawatha – No Seat Belt $30.00
Kimberly Wagner, Hiawatha – No Seat Belt $30.00
Dennis Wenger, Powhattan, No Seat Belt $30.00
Cameron Whitaker, Horton – No Seat Belt $30.00
Maggie Wisdom, Falls City NE – Speeding 40/30 $75.00
