Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of April 2021, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Monte Adkins, Leonardville – No Seat Belt $30.00
David Allen, Hiawatha – No Seat Belt $30.00
Riley Aversman, Atchison – DUI – Entered Diversion $750.00 Diversion Fee $250.00, KBI Lab Fee
$400.00, Blood Draw $33.00
Zachary Engelken, Seneca – No Seat Belt $30.00
Michael Fetty, Hiawatha – No Seat Belt $30.00
Guyon Grier, Hiawatha – No Seat Belt $30.00
Alex Handke, Powhattan – Speeding 39/20 $102.00
Leroy Hanesworth, Hiawatha – Improper Passing on Right $75.00
Mathew Hawks, Hiawatha – No Seat Belt $30.00
Mayra Heidemen, Bern – No Seat Belt $30.00
Jason Herrera, Horton – Drive W/O lights Court Cost Only
Rhiannon Hill, Sabetha – Speeding 35/30 $75.00
David Johnson, Horton – No Proof Insurance; Dismissed with Proof, No Seat Belt $30.00
Donald Lee, Hiawatha – No Seat Belt 430.00
Kiatona Turner, Hiawatha – Texting While Driving $75.00
Andrew Walker, Horton – Possession Marijuana $250.00
Mason Ward, Hiawatha – Speeding 45/30 $90.00
Dakota Wilhite, Hiawatha – Speeding 44/30 $87.00
Elaine Moore, Hiawatha – Animal At Large Court Cost Only
Jane Nioce, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct Court Cost Only
Jane Nioce, Hiawatha – Battery on LEO $250.00
Steven Wakolee, Horton – DUI $750.00, KBI Lab Fee $400.00
Steven Wakolee, Horton – Pedestrian Under Influence Court Cost Only
Jaimie Wardrup, Horton – No Proof Insurance $300.00, Reinstate Fee $81.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.