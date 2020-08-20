Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of August 2020, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Zachariah Brown, Horton – Criminal Trespass $100.00
John Fetty, Hiawatha – Headlight Required $75.00, No Valid License $75.00
Jeffery Kramer, Hiawatha – No Drivers License $75.00, Fail to Stop at Sign $75.00
Max Nevels, Hiawatha – Muffler Required/Defective $45.00,
Max Nevels, Hiawatha - Racing On Highway $155.00
Andrew Sivils, Hiawatha – Domestic Battery Entered Diversion Fee: $250.00
Rochelle Watson, Hiawatha – Driving While Suspended Entered Diversion $250.00, Fee $200.00
Albert Murata, Horton – Driving While Suspended $100.00 Entered Diversion Fee: $200.00
Chelsea Porter, Hiawatha – Theft $100.00, Restitution $100.00
Barbara Slemp, Atchison – No Drivers License $75.00 Reinstate Fee $122.00
