Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of June 2020, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Rhonda Armstrong, Hiawatha – 1. Theft $100.00, 2. Theft $100.00 Restitution: $81.24
Silas Garlington, Overland Park KS – Speeding 45/30 $90.00
Kevin Hall, Hiawatha – 1. Theft $100.00 2. Theft $100.00 Restitution $950.00 Jared Morey, Hiawatha – Transport Open Container – Diversion $200.00
Johnny Nathey, Hiawatha – Possession Marijuana $155.00 – Diversion $400.00
Brandon Pierce, Falls City NE – Driving While Suspended $250.00 Speeding 35/30 $75.00
Kalan Pyle, Atchison – Theft $100.00 Restitution $33.00
Michelle Smith, Highland – Speeding $30.00 Diversion $100.00
Kaylie Allison, Humboldt NE – Theft $100.00, Restitution : $55.00
Richard Davidson Jr Hiawatha – Accumulation Court Cost only
Shane Fink, Hiawatha – Criminal Damage Court Cost only, Restitution $5,612.90
Eric Hesterman, Humboldt NE – Theft $100.00 Restitution $55.00
Jeffra Lee, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $100.00
William Windler, Falls City NE – Theft $100.00 Restitution $52.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.