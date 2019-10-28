Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of October 2019, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100 on each case.
Sheryl Betts, Hiawatha – Theft Court Cost only plus restitution $193.34
Zachariah Brown, Horton – Disorderly Conduct $100.00
Michael Cicero, Kansas City MO – Soliciting w/o license $125.00
Anthony Edwardson, Hiawatha – Domestic Battery $200.00
Gary Hall, Falls City NE – Expired Registration $75.00
Kevin Koelliker, Falls City NE – DUI $750.00 Diversion Fee $300.00
Shilo Morton, Hiawatha – Speeding 40/30 $75.00
Savannah Saulenas, Hiawatha – Criminal Use Financial Card Court Cost Only
Miarae Tipton, Hiawatha – Battery $100.00
Terrance Wisdom, Hiawatha – Careless Driving $100.00
Thomas Cowan, Wymore NE – Driving While Suspended $250.00
Ronald Henning Jr, Hiawatha – Domestic Battery Diversion: $250.00
Elizabeth Jessip, Atchison – Speeding 35/30 $75.00
Jordan Marx, Falls City NE – Texting While Driving $75.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.