Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of May 2021, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Eric Beckman, Robinson – Speeding 45/30 $90.00
Jasmine Defore, Hiawatha – MIP Alcohol, Entered Diversion, Fee $200.00
Austin Irwin, Hiawatha – Speeding 38/20 $99.00
Ryan Ramey, Hiawatha – No Proof Insurance, Entered Diversion, Fee $200.00
Eric Smith, Horton – Interference W/LEO $100.00
Garrett Meyers, Horton – Disorderly Conduct $100.00
Amy Provo, Hiawatha – Dog at Large Court Cost Only
Eric Statler, Fairview – No Seat Belt $30.00
