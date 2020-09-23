Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of September 2020, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Caleb Cannon, Falls City NE – Theft $100.0 Restitution $52.52
April Frad, Fairview – Disorderly Conduct Court Cost Only
Donald Manis Jr, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $100.00
Joshua Sangrait, Hiawatha – Racing On Highway $150.00
Kasandra Simmons, White Cloud – Speeding 46/30 $93.00
Jeffrey Landon, Hiawatha – Disorderly Conduct $100.00
