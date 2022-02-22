Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of February 2022, Ted Collins, Judge.
Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Tyson Anderson, Horton-Speeding 50/40 $75.00
Jessie Eccles, Hiawatha-Expired Registration Court Cost Only
Donald Garrison, Hiawatha-Disorderly Conduct $100; Criminal Trespass $100.00
Avery Meisenheimer, Hiawatha-Speeding 46/30 $42.00, Diversion $100.00
Jeffery Kramer Jr., Hiawatha-Disobey Traffic Signal $75.00
Bethany Meyer, Hiawatha-Expired Registration Court Cost Only
Stanley Nelson, Hiawatha-Expired Registration Court Cost Only
Jaclyn Schroeder, Hiawatha, Diversion, Domestic Battery, $250 Diversion Fee
